From the Dec. 8, 1977 News Record:
The Campbell County commissioners must have thought it was a case of de ja vu Tuesday night when the lights went out. As lights throughout the city dimmed for a few seconds, the commissioners were entering the Campbell County District Courtroom for a public hearing. Earlier in the day, lawyer Dan Price II had approached the commissioners with a request that automatic back-up lighting be installed in the courtroom to prevent blackouts during trials. Price had described with both joking and concern that a blackout in the midst of an important trial could have serious consequences — from terrifying the jury panel in a murder case to actually giving a dangerous defendant a chance to escape or grab a weapon that had been entered into evidence for the trial. The commissioners agreed that such a system might be needed and instructed Price to check into costs and other details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.