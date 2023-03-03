From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
"There will be no Easter Seal radio jamboree this year," according to Robert Hays and Sam Ratcliff, co-chairmen of the Easter Seals drive. Hays noted that although the jamboree had been successful for a good many years, public interest had declined and the committee decided to try another approach this year, including a "Buck a Cup" day, an auction and lunch, and a rummage sale. Hays noted that they need lots of volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.