From the Aug. 28, 1996 News Record:
A woman who enjoys the challenge of making the Recreation Center look brand-new is Campbell County's employee of the year. Jeanette Hildebrand, the parks and recreation department custodial maintenance supervisor, oversees the custodial crews and maintenance at the Recreation Center. The award was announced at the county picnic Tuesday night. "Jeanette has done a super job," said her boss, Parks and Recreation Director David McCormick, who nominated her for the award. "Anyone who comes in the facility....the first thing they notice is how clean it is. And everyone locally knows how busy we are, so there's no doubt our custodial staff has done a wonderful job." Hildebrand, 59, who has been with the department for 17 years, said all the activity is one of the reasons she likes her work. "I feel my employees should have a part of my plaque because they're the ones who do the work and they're my greatest asset," Hildebrand said.
