From the March 19, 2000 News Record:
Although Diane Morse will be the only mother four owlets will know for the first few weeks of their lives, they will never see her. Morse, the bird rehabilitator at Northeast Wyoming Bird Rehabilitation, is caring for some great horned owl babies. Two of the eggs have hatched. The other two should hatch within the next few days. It is important for them not to hear Morse's voice or see her. As they grow, she doesn't want them to respond to humans. "An imprinted owl, we'd never be able to release," she explained. "That's why we don't talk around them." Morse plays recorded tapes for the babies, so they can hear the sounds of nature and the hooting of their own kind. The eggs were originally nested at Eagle Butte Mine. "They were above a conveyer belt which would've been a really dangerous spot for the kids." she said. The nest could not be relocated because the mother owl would not reclaim the eggs. So the eggs alone were moved.
