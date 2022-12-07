From the Dec. 15, 1977 News Record:
As tractorcades chug through other areas of the nation, Campbell County seems little affected by the nationwide farm strike. Although several county farmers say they are "passively participating" in the strike, few are optimistic about its results. The passive participation offered by area farmers involves mainly not selling crops — which many wouldn't be doing anyway as their crops have already been marketed or are stored in elevators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.