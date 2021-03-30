From the March 25, 1954 News Record:
Less than a month remains for candidates in Gillette to file their nomination petitions for the coming city election which will be held on Tuesday, May 11, it was announced this week. According to city ordinances, nominating petitions must be filed not more than 60 days and not less than 20 days prior to the election. This would place the deadline this year on or before April 21. City officials whose terms will expire are Mayor Axel W. Ostlund and Councilmen Clarence Pearson and George Roe. No announcements have been made by any of the three in regard to their future intentions.
