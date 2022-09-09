From the Sept. 11, 1958 News Record:
The American Legion post of Gillette is again making arrangements to extend their hospitality to the hunters who will be in Gillette the night before hunting season opens on September 15. The post's members plan to have another hamburger fry for visiting hunters at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, at the Legion hall. Following the free feed, a Wyoming Game and Fish film entitled, "Care of Wild Game in the Field" is to be shown. This event has proved to be a very fine gesture toward the hunters and during the past few years has been accepted with considerable favorable comment.
