From the Oct. 1, 1996 News Record:
The hospital board has four candidates to replace retiring Trustee Tom Murphy — including the most recent chairman whose term just ended. Ex-chairman John Fitch, Medelice Tuttle, Mary Shea and Jerry Record all want the unexpired two-year term. Tuttle and Shea received the fourth and fifth most votes, respectively, in the August election. Murphy, a 20-year board member, resigned effective today, which also is the first day new trustees officially take their seats.
