Approximately 200 people were served lunch Saturday at the Campbell County High School home economics room when the Farmers Co-Operative association held its annual meeting there, according to Lee Worman, manager. Following the luncheon an election of three directors was held. W.P. Parks, Jr., and Jes Jessen were re-elected and C.H. "Cliff" Davis became the new member of the board. All were elected for a three year term. The annual reports were given and other business matters were taken care of.
