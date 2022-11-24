From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
Plans are going ahead for the Christmas decorations light-up of main street, business windows and Highway 14-16 on Dec. 5, according to J.L. Bennick, chairman of the committee for the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. City officials have indicated they will cooperate in attempting to get all their Christmas street decorations up and ready for the light-up by 6:30 o'clock, Dec. 5.
