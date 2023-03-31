From the March 26, 1940 News Record:
A fire resulting in an explosion of an oil stove brought considerable damage to the William H. Marvel home last night at 7 p.m. The fire alarm was turned in immediately and due to the prompt response of the fire department the structure was saved from burning to the ground. As a result of the fire the interior of the building was destroyed. Considerable damage was also done to the outside. When the fire broke out, Mr. Marvel was resting in bed. He escaped without injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.