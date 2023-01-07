From the Jan. 8, 1938 News Record:
Cranking a truck while it was in gear caused an accident early yesterday morning at the CCC camp when Clarence Christensen was caught between the truck and the wall of the garage. His calls for help quickly effected his rescue. He was taken to the McHenry hospital but his injuries were not of a serious nature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.