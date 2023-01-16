From the Jan. 30, 1940 News Record:
Ben D. Doud, 65, one of Campbell County's first residents and a pioneer settler of the northeastern Wyoming area, passed away early last evening at a local hospital after an illness of a long duration. Mr. Doud had been in ill health for several years with chronic asthma. Monday his condition became very grave and he was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly before 8 o'clock. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Lulu Doud; one son, Russell; and two daughters, Eileen and Mrs. Jack Smith, both of Gillette; and one grandson.
