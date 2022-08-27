From the Aug. 26, 1977 News Record:
Convicted murderer Jesse Collins was sentenced Friday to two separate life terms at the state penitentiary for the killing of two Campbell County ranchers. The sentencing followed close on the heels of the iron worker’s conviction late Thursday night by a 12-member jury. After about five hours of deliberations, the panel found the former dairy owner guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of both Jack Putnam, 54, and Harry Reno, 41. Harriet Putnum Reno, mother of one murdered man and sister to the other, declared, “Thank God. It couldn’t have been better.” Later she confided she only wished they could hang Collins. The death penalty doesn’t apply in this case because at the time of the shooting, Jan. 29, the penalty had not yet been reinstated into Wyoming Law. Defense lawyer Tom Sansonetti gave oral notice in court that the defense will file a written motion for a new trial within 10 days.
