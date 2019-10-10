Funeral services for John W. Hale were held at the Bethlehem Church last Friday afternoon, Elder D.S. DeVore leading. Interment was made in the Bethlehem cemetery. John W. Hale was born in Monroe county, Ohio, on Feb. 24, 1845, and died at his ranch home south of Gillette on Sept. 24, 1924, being taken with an attack of brights disease on Sunday evening previous. He was 79 years and 6 months old. On Nov. 28, 1875, he was united in marriage to Miss Julia A. White, and to this union 10 children were born, seven of whom survive. Mr. Hale came to Campbell County five years ago from Lawrence, Kansas. He had a great faith in the future of Campbell County, and often said he wished he was a few years younger so that he could do more towards its development. What he did was well done, and it can be truthfully said he numbered among the progressive and prosperous pioneers of the West.
