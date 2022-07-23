From the July 19, 1996 News Record:
Hospital trustees decided just before midnight Thursday to keep open all of its hospital-based mental health services. Some 50 people showed up around 5:30 p.m. for the public hearing on the possible closure of the units, but only about eight remained to hear the outcome more than six hours later — after two closed-door sessions, a budget hearing and the board’s regular business. The services have been under scrutiny for several years, losing more than $3 million over four years and suffering from a dwindling patient load. Behavioral-services staff were cut just three months ago when trustees decided to combine its two psychiatric units and lay off 13 mental health workers. Closure of the entire hospital-based unit and 15 jobs were at stake Thursday. Trustees John Fitch, Ed Wright and Tom Murphy all voted to maintain the services; Trustee George Dunlap voted against keeping it open. Trustees Dr. Gerald Baker and Jim Swenson did not attend.
