From the Dec. 19, 1977 News Record:
The safe at the Mini-Mart on the Douglas Highway has been rifled again — and this time $2,160 was taken. A new employee, Tanna Kelley of Rawhide, was stocking shelves when she saw a man kneel down at the safe and remove its contents. The clerk told police the suspect then walked out of the store. Contrary to store policy, the clerk apparently was alone in the store and the safe was open. Reports also indicated the store should have been locked at that time. The floor safe was just inside the front doors.
