From the Dec. 12, 1979 News Record:
Magazines devoted to drugs shouldn’t be sold in stores where families shop, says a Gillette social worker. So Gene Smith, with the help of a police detective, convinced three managers of local convenience stores to remove the offending magazines from their shelves. Smith, director of the Powder River Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, says he ran across issues of High Times, Daily Dope and Hi Life while shopping Monday night in a Kwik Shop. He told the Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday that he and Gillette Police Detective John Hight asked the Kwik Shop manager and managers of the Mini Mart and 7-Eleven stores if they knew the periodicals were on sale in their stores. The managers said they did not know the issues were there and blamed magazine distributors for placing them on the store shelves. All agreed to stop selling the magazines, Smith relates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.