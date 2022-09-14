From the Sept. 12, 1996 News Record:
A year after overhauling their extracurricular "code of conduct," Gillette school officials have relaxed the rules that govern students in secondary-school activities. Last year, the school board expanded the code of conduct to cover discipline for off-season infractions — to address offenses during the summer and between sports seasons. As a result, four Campbell County High School athletes were suspended from sports early this season because of summer infractions. But as of Aug. 19, the code only mandates disciplinary action while a student is participating in a specific activity. Coaches may still require their students to meet behavior standards year-round, but that is optional. The only time an off-season infraction will draw stiffer punishment is when school officials decide the offense reflects negatively on the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.