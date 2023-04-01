From the April 1, 1971 News Record:
Three guns were taken from one car and a tape deck from a truck according to two theft reports made at the Gillette Police department the first part of this week. Robert Hill told police that someone had taken three guns from his car which had been parked near his house trailer. The weapons were described as a 270 Remington pump action gun, .22 Mag. Winchester lever action and a .357 Colt Pythron magnum gun. A black Sam Brown holster and belt were also missing. The report indicated that the car had not been locked. Dale Means reported that a tape deck was missing from his truck and believed to have been taken Sunday between 2 and 5 a.m. The thefts are under investigation.
