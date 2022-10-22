From the Oct. 25, 1996 News Record:
A man accused of raping his estranged wife was bound over to district court Tuesday. Edward John Murphy, 33, 4404 Wigwam Boulevard Apt. D, waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court on an amended charge of second-degree rape. According to an affidavit, Murphy and his wife had been separated for about 30 days when the alleged rape happened. He was occasionally spending the night at her home in order to babysit their child, but didn’t sleep in her bedroom, according to the affidavit. At almost 1 a.m. on Sept. 5, she woke up in her bedroom to find him standing there clad only in underwear, according to the affidavit. He allegedly grabbed a pillow and put it over her head, saying he was going to kill her and that she would not live to see six o’clock in the morning. Then, he allegedly punched her and started taking off her pants. She reported she told him to stop, and he allegedly said he had AIDS and was going to make sure she got it, He allegedly forced her to have intercourse with him twice. She reported she thought Murphy was drunk and that he passed out on the bed. She took their child to Tower West Lodge, where she called police, according to the affidavit.
