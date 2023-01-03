From the Jan. 31, 1974 News Record:
Fire did $104,000 damage during the week as one business and one trailer were totally destroyed. In an early Sunday morning fire, Stanley Implement burned to the ground destroying a storage shed, the main shop and nearly engulfing the home of Tom Stanley. Bernard Saunders, county fire chief, said the county department used three trucks and called in a water pumper from Halliburton Service to help fight the blaze. Saunders added a dozer, which was also used to push the shop away from the house in a successful attempt to save the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Saunders reported, but it is believed that it started in a small storage shed just east of the main shop. Stanley Implement is located just east of North Gurley Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.