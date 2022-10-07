From the Oct. 3, 1996 News Record:
Dick Bratton, volunteer state campaign chairman for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Enzi and a retiree of Black Hills Power and Light, is the only applicant so far for the Cam-plex board. Bratton said he applied for the Campbell County Public Land Board because he wants to encourage private support of the multi-events center. "I have an idea that the community may invest private money, so if the tax money isn't there some day (Cam-plex) can survive," Bratton said, adding he's donated money to the facility.
