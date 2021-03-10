Motorists of Gillette and Campbell County wore a well-beaten track to the courthouse yesterday to purchase automobile licenses and pay fines. The presence of State Highway Patrolman LeRoy Mankin and Leslie Waters made business brisk in the county treasurer's office. In the course of the day 40 passenger plates and 10 truck plates were issued. Since Thursday morning 10 arrests have been made for traffic violations — either lack of license plates or defective lights. The people without the affixed license plates were fined $3 and costs. Members of the state highway patrol are waging a vigorous campaign against motorists who are driving with defective lights, improper licenses and trucks driven without permits.
