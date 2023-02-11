From the Feb. 11, 1960 News Record:
Tom Record left Tuesday for Denver, Colorado, where he will take his physicals, having enlisted in the U.S. Navy last week. He made the trip to Denver with Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Don Saunders and George Kellam. Tom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Record, and has been attending the University of Wyoming. He graduated from Campbell County High School with the class of 1959 last spring.
