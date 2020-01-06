Fred Stacy, formerly of Gillette, was arrested in Billings, Montana, last week on a federal warrant charging him with breaking into a mailbox in this city last September. Stacy had been working nights in a sugar factory in Billings during the campaign that just ended. Stacy was picked up by the United States marshal in Billings and turned over to the U.S. Marshal in Cheyenne. When he was arrested, Stacy declared that he was drunk at the time he broke into the mailbox.
