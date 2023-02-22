From the Feb. 20, 1958 News Record:
The Gillette Lions club was congratulated for having "conducted the most successful March of Dimes drive in the state of Wyoming," it was reported during the regular luncheon meeting held yesterday. Mrs. Viola W. Warlow, chairman of the Campbell County polio chapter, wrote the Lions that the statement had been made to her by William Stone of Cheyenne, Wyoming representative of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. She expressed her appreciation for the wonderful drive that had been conducted. The latest figure on the drive amounted to $2,293.15.
