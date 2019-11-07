Two Campbell County youths will answer the call of their country next Monday when they leave here for the armed services induction center at Denver, according to the Campbell County Selective Service board. Duane Newton and James Cosner have both been called for induction. Cosner volunteered for induction and was called ahead of several others. All county males are reminded to be sure and report to the county Selective Service board upon the attainment of their 18th birthday. This is the individual’s responsibility to register with the board at that time, it was emphasized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.