From an ad: Sewing School at the Gillette Commercial Company. Learn to make your own clothes. On Monday, September 15, I will open a sewing school at the Gillette Commercial Company. The purpose of this school is to teach the ladies of Gillette and community how to make their own clothes from new and used materials. All material bought from this store amounting to $2.50 and over will be designed and cut free of charge. Will give a free demonstration on Friday, September 19, at 3 p.m., using living models to show garments made of new and old materials. Special invitation is extended to all ladies of Gillette and community. Miss Mary Singer.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.