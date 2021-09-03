From the Sept. 11, 1924 Campbell County Record:

From an ad: Sewing School at the Gillette Commercial Company. Learn to make your own clothes. On Monday, September 15, I will open a sewing school at the Gillette Commercial Company. The purpose of this school is to teach the ladies of Gillette and community how to make their own clothes from new and used materials. All material bought from this store amounting to $2.50 and over will be designed and cut free of charge. Will give a free demonstration on Friday, September 19, at 3  p.m., using living models to show garments made of new and old materials. Special invitation is extended to all ladies of Gillette and community. Miss Mary Singer.

