From the Oct. 23, 1958 News Record:
The sheriff’s office of Campbell County sent representatives from here last week to bring two men back to the county to face different charges, it was reported by Sheriff Ted Holdeman. Under-sheriff Leonard Whisler went to Aztec, New Mexico, to receive custody of R.G. Holm who is charged with a parole violation. Oh his return through Rawlins, the under-sheriff also took custody of Al E. Liggett who is charged with two counts of issuing “no account” checks. Jack Study accompanied the under-sheriff on the trip. They returned with the prisoners on Saturday.
