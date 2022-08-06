From the Aug. 1, 1977 News Record:
Martin Reynolds, 5 Rolling Hills, spent his 20th birthday in jail Sunday after running afoul of the law Saturday. Reynolds allegedly tried to enter a house on Stanley Avenue, but was stopped at the door. Witnesses say he left the house, but tried to take several cars parked along the street, rolling one from the driveway into the road. When stopped by city policemen, Reynolds tried to pull a knife, an officer reported. After a scuffle, the man was subdued with handcuffs and leg irons, and taken to the police department, where charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.