From the July 10, 1958 News Record:
Horses owned and shown by Dick Mader, local quarter horse breeder and auctioneer, were the winners of several ribbons at the Wheatland and Cheyenne Quarter Horse shows held the last two weekends. Included in their winnings was Reserve Champion Gelding and first place for 1957 mares at Wheatland. A bay gelding, Reese's Bartender owned by Mader, was champion roping horse at Cheyenne and was winner of a large silver trophy. These were both approved American Quarter Horse shows with points being awarded toward register of merit.
