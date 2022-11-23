From the Nov. 20, 1958 News Record:
The throat swabbing campaign for the prevention of rheumatic fever is getting underway at the Gillette Graded school, according to a report given by Mrs. K.C. Naramore at the local PTA meeting held on Tuesday evening. The training for the mothers who will carry on this program, will begin at the school on November 20. Dr. M.J. Hannum, Jr. is the participating physician.
