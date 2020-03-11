Ground for Gillette’s proposed new city hall was broken yesterday morning when workmen began excavation work on the recently acquired city property, situated at the southwest corner of the intersection of Gillette Avenue and Fourth Street. Nothing of a definite nature has been heard from PWA officials as to the status of the city’s request for a grant toward the cost of the new building. It is stated by city officials, however, that excavation work, at least, will go forward with the city paying all of the expense. According to the terms of the sale agreement entered into between the city and John T. Daly, the city has until May 1 to occupy its present quarters without cost. After that time and until moving into the new city hall, a monthly rent, as yet unspecified, will be charged the city, it is understood.
