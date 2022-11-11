From the Nov. 24, 1955 News Record:
Two local young people were said to have suffered minor bruises when the car in which they were riding went off the Douglas Highway and rolled over about 32 miles south of Gillette at about 3:30 o’clock Sunday afternoon, it was reported by the county sheriff’s office. William Sievers and Eleanor Keveren were entered in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital with reported minor injuries and bruises. They were released on Monday. Cause of the accident was not learned.
