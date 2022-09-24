From the Sept. 20, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County schools have settled a former student’s lawsuit over a physical education class injury for $17,000. The lawsuit alleged former high school P.E. teacher and girls basketball coach Steven A. Swayze told student Karen Skelly in 1991 to play tennis despite a doctor’s excuse. The suit was brought by Skelly, who was 15 at the time of the incident, and her mother Pamela Stinson, according to court documents. Skelly and Stinson originally asked for a combined $80,000 in damages plus attorney fees. The suit alleges that though she had a doctor’s excuse excusing her from physical activity, Swayze told her to get up and play tennis during a September class. As a result, Skelly tore muscles in her shoulder and had to have surgery in June 1991 to repair the damage, according to the suit.
