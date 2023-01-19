From the Jan. 17, 2000 News Record:
Postal officials are still trying to deliver a branch post office for south Gillette. Postal Service spokesman Al DeSarro of Denver said the USPS has been advertising for a prospective branch office and bids are due Tuesday. "(We have) not received any yet, but that's not unusual. They usually come in on the last day. We certainly are expecting some," he said.
