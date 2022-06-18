The Gillette housing market is “in limbo” because of the mortgage insurance dispute. Kelly Mader, a local realtor, said Thursday that state Insurance commissioner John Langdon’s order to suspend approval of mortgage insurance rates has the housing industry “hanging.” He said that the order has already entangled one housing sale at his company because the original June 6 deadline on Langdon’s order would arrive before the customer’s loan application was cleared. Mortgage insurance is required by lenders on all home loans for more than 80 percent of the sale price. Gary Rose, a home salesman at Babcock Agency, said that business has slowed considerably since Langdon’s order was made public.
