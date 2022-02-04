Contributions brought to The News Record office yesterday for the Finish Relief Fund swelled the total for this county to $105.16. As the drive is drawing to a close within the next few weeks, there are those who are bringing their contributions to The News Record office with the comment that they feel that this is one of the most worthy causes for which funds were ever solicited. The response in this county has been gratifying thus far, and those in charge of the drive are urging that anyone who is intending to make a donation should do so within the next few days since a letter was received from J.E. Hanway, state chairman, to the effect that the drive would be closed sometime within the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.