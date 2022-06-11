Alternative plans for building a new hospital will be discussed tonight by the Campbell County Hospital board, if board architects have the ideas ready, board chairman Bob Ostlund says. Ostlund admits that calling an executive session to discuss bids for the hospital last week probably was a “mistake.” The bids submitted by seven contractors ranged up to 20 percent higher than the architect’s estimate of $8.5 million. If calling the closed session was a mistake, it was unintentional,” Ostlund claims.
