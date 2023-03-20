From the March 18, 1938 News Record:
Gillette's request for one more permit for a liquor retail store was denied by the state liquor commission, O.O. Natwick, commission director, stated Wednesday. An additional permit was issued to Sheridan, but Casper and Gillette requests were denied because the volume of liquor sales is insufficient to support another retail outlet in these cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.