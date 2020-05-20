Robert F. Barlow has been called by the Campbell County Selective Service board to leave Monday for the Denver service center and take his pre-induction physical examination, it was announced this week. Members of high school graduation classes are invited to call at the selective service office in the county courthouse to learn of their present classification and possible classifications that may be obtained during the next few years. A pamphlet concerning classifications that may be obtained while attending college is also available. It also contains a discussion on the service obligations expected of every able bodied male becoming of draft age.
