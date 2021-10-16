From the Oct. 20, 1927 News Record:
Last Thursday being a warm sunshiny day and in the proper time of the year, Otis Wright, Carl Carlson, Joe Oliver and Carl Fordyce hunted up their guns and ammunition and piled into the car and went snake hunting. About 3 miles up the Belle Fourche River and up a steep little rock lined wash coming into the river from the east, is a good sized snake town. The snakes, rattlers, were basking in the sun, outside the rocky holes and some in. The boys attacked with shotguns and 22 rifles and long steel posts sharpened on one end. Joe got so excited he pulled both triggers at once on a doubled barrel shotgun. He inflicted terrible damage on the snakes and nearly did the same to himself when the gun kicked back. Carl Fordyce met a big fellow coming up the trail who was on the fight. Carl jumped back and cleared a 3-foot pile of rock. When he got over his scare, what he done to Mr. Snake! After about two hours time they could not see any more snakes so started to tally up. They piled their kill in two piles and when the piles were counted they totaled 210 rattlers had met their waterloo. This makes a total of 800 rattlers killed in this particular spot since last October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.