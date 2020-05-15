From the May 16, 1936 News Record:
Raymond Eastwood, 27, who prior to yesterday was being held in the county jail on a forgery charge, obtained a hacksaw and escaped the county bastile. The escape was first noticed about 5 Friday morning by Billy Carroll, News Record carrier boy. He notified LeRoy Christy, News Record pressman, who in turn called local officers. Three bars had been sawed in the northwest corner of the jail and also three bars in the cell block in making the escape. Eastwood evidently had help from the outside, according to members of the sheriff's office. Eastwood had served two terms in the state industrial school at Worland on charges of petit larceny and forgery. He was arrested in Gillette on March 6 and charged with forging a check. Authorities have been notified in Wyoming and surrounding states and radio reports are being broadcast daily from Denver, Casper, Sheridan and Billings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.