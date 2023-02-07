From the Feb. 18, 1971 News Record:
A test meter valued at $250 to $300 was reported to have been taken from a pickup truck owned by Wyoming Televents on the night of February 9, according to Gillette Police Department records. Bruce Hootman, Televents employee, said that his pickup had been stuck in the McCann’s Heights area and the driver said he had not locked the vehicle when he left it to obtain help. The meter was gone when he returned, he reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.