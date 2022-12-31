From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
The Wyoming Game and Fish department warned rabbit hunters to use caution while hunting at night. James White, state game warden, reports several complaints from ranchers regarding hunters endangering livestock while spotlighting rabbits. Asking hunters to keep in mind the danger of night hunting to life and property, White adds that in the darkness it is impossible to see beyond the beam of the light used, making it possible to injure or kill livestock.
