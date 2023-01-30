From the Jan. 21, 1971 News Record:
Five businesses were broken into Saturday night and mostly vandalism committed in scattering merchandise and breaking into vending machines, Chief Jimmy Richardson reported this week. Entrance in all cases were either through a window or forcing a door, he said. Businesses entered included Clete's Standard Station, Farmers Co-op Station, East End Texaco, Miles Texaco and the How-De-Do Laundromat. The police have the thefts still under investigation.
