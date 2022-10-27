From the Oct. 16, 1996 News Record:
The 82 Rawhide Village families who sued Campbell County Commissioners in 1989 after they were evacuated from their homes have dropped an appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The action ends seven years of litigation in which the families claimed they were illegally evacuated from their methane-gas filled neighborhood in 1987. In early 1987, residents of Rawhide Village reported methane gas venting near several homes, creating a danger of explosions. The commission evacuated the subdivision but rescinded the order two months later. The families also claimed the evacuation hurt the value of their property, according to the commission's attorney. Some plaintiffs still live in the subdivision, but were unavailable for comment.
