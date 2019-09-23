From the September 25, 1924 Campbell County Record:
The Post Office was moved to its new home in the Wright building last Sunday evening, where it will stay for at least ten years if nothing unforeseen happens. The government has a lease on the building for ten years from W.R. Wright, who had it built expressly for that purpose. The upper story will be occupied by the Masonic Lodge. According to Postmaster Long, Gillette has now the most up-to-date post office in the state with the exception of one. The fixtures are all new, the building is well lighted, and will be heated with steam. The spacious lobby is another convenient feature.
