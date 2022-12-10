From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
Robert Likewise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Likewise returned to Gillette Tuesday, Dec. 9, from New Zealand, where he has been since the first part of February 1958 on a Rotary International student exchange. Robert came by plane from New Zealand to Denver, via San Francisco. He came by train from Denver to Gillette. He said he netted about 10 hours sleep during the four day trip. He enrolled in school in New Zealand. He will join his senior class at Campbell County High School to graduate in the spring.
